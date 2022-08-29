Menu
2022 Cadillac XT6

6,583 KM

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Cadillac XT6

2022 Cadillac XT6

SPORT |AWD| BREMBO BRAKES| ROOF | NAV |SUPERCRUISE

2022 Cadillac XT6

SPORT |AWD| BREMBO BRAKES| ROOF | NAV |SUPERCRUISE

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

6,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9081157
  Stock #: P8508
  VIN: 1GYKPHRS6NZ167989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

