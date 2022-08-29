2022 Cadillac XT6

$84,888 + taxes & licensing 6 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9081157

9081157 Stock #: P8508

P8508 VIN: 1GYKPHRS5NZ167989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,583 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Interior Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heads-Up Display Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.