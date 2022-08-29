$84,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT6
SPORT |AWD| BREMBO BRAKES| ROOF | NAV |SUPERCRUISE
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
6,583KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081157
- Stock #: P8508
- VIN: 1GYKPHRS5NZ167989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,583 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2