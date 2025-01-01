Menu
Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT for sale in Brantford, ON

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

16,418 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

12504262

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS8NS133280

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 16,418 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

