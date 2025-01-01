$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
2022 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS8NS133280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carwise Canada
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 60,779 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla S 115,514 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 128,870 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email Carwise Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Call Dealer
548-338-XXXX(click to show)
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carwise Canada
548-338-6399
2022 Chevrolet Blazer