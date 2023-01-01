$72,888+ tax & licensing
$72,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS |CONVERTIBLE | BLACK ACCENT PKG |MAGNETIC RIDE
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
993KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202898
- Stock #: P9656
- VIN: 1G1FH3D77N0101211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 993 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
