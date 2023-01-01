2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Menu
993 KM

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2SS |CONVERTIBLE | BLACK ACCENT PKG |MAGNETIC RIDE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

993KM
  • Listing ID: 10202898
  • Stock #: P9656
  • VIN: 1G1FH3D77N0101211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 993 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

