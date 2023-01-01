2022 Chevrolet Camaro

$95,988 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454945

9454945 Stock #: 126637

126637 VIN: 1G1FJ3D67N0126637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 126637

Mileage 1,092 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.