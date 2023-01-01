Menu
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

9,043 KM

$132,988

+ tax & licensing
$132,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 3LT

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 3LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$132,988

+ taxes & licensing

9,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 115951
  VIN: 1G1YC2D44N5115951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Ride Control, Front Lift with Memory, Body Coloured Removeable Carbon Fiber Roof, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Rims with Yellow Pin Stripe, Black Brake Calipers, Body Coloured Mirrors, Carbon Flash High Wing, Carbon Flash Front Spoiler, Carbon Flash Full Side Skirts, Carbon Flash Badge Package, GT2 Carbon Fiber Seats, Cargo Net, Stingray R Appearance Package (Hood Decal & Stingray R Side Decals), & Yellow Engine Cover.
This is not a single-purpose car.The newest Generation Corvette is also terrific to drive when youre not trying to set personal-best performance times.This mid-engine sports car is as docile & forgiving as a midsize sedan, whether youre battling the daily commute, running errands, or taking a leisurely sunset drive along the beach.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.An exotic car deserves an exotic colour of Accelerate Yellow Tintcoat paired with Sky Cool Grey Interior.
3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such as the A-Pillars, B-Pillar, & Headliner.The Door Panels, Seats & Console are Authentic Leather.Premium Napa Natural Leather look, feel & smell phenomenal.
3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM 8-Way Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Alcantara Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, 12 Driver Information Centre, 8 Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Park Assist, Near Field Communication, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Theft Deterrent System, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Vehicle Start, All Speed Traction Control, Active Handling Stability Control, Driver Mode Selector, LED Headlamps/Taillamps, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance Tires (stickier than the standard Tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).
The C8 Corvette provides thrilling performance that easily matches its exotic car style.
A low km C8 with a clean Carfax.Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

