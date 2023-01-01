Menu
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

1,179 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 1LT

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 1LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9936494
  • Stock #: 114707
  • VIN: 1G1YA3D45N5114707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 114707
  • Mileage 1,179 KM

Vehicle Description

This is not a single-purpose car.The newest Generation is also terrific to drive when youre not trying to set personal-best performance times.This mid-engine sports car is as docile and forgiving as a midsize sedan, whether youre battling the daily commute, running errands, or taking a leisurely sunset drive along the beach.
An exotic car deserves an exotic colour of Amplify Orange Tintcoat on Black Interior.
Vehicle Highlights include: Competition Seats, Orange Seat Belts, Alcantara Steering Wheel, NAV Navigation, PDR Performance Data Recorder, 5 Open Spoke Carbon Flash Aluminum Wheels, Black Brake Calipers, NPP Performance Exhaust (allows driver to adjust exhaust note from the cockpit touchscreen), Carbon Flash Badge Package, Carbon Flash Vents, Carbon Flash High Wing, Carbon Flash Full Side Skirts, Carbon Flash Front Spoiler, Body Coloured Mirrors, Rear Camera Mirror, Upgraded Floor Mats, Stingray R Center Caps, & Body Coloured Power Convertible Hardtop.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
Other notable features include: 8-Way Power Seats, Heated Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, 8" Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Bose 10 Speaker Sound System, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rearview Camera, Teen Driver, & 4 Wheel Disc Brakes.
Its sharp Handling & Explosive Acceleration are a match for sports cars costing tens of thousands more, but its also comfortable & refined enough to drive cross-country if you choose.
1179km C8 with a clean Carfax.Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!

Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 426-7608 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

