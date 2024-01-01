Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,865 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 5'7"Box BackUpCam

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L 4cyl 5'7"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK2NZ157805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 31,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
drivers power seat
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
5'7"Box Length

