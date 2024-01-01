Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

25,970 KM

Details

$41,995

$41,995 + tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box BackUpCam

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

$41,995 + taxes & licensing

Used
25,970KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDAEK1NZ539006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 25,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
20"Aluminum Wheels
Back Up Trailer Assist
5'10" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500