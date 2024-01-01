$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box BackUpCam
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,970KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPDAEK1NZ539006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 25,970 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
20"Aluminum Wheels
Back Up Trailer Assist
5'10" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT CrewCab 4WD 2.7L4cylGas 5'10"Box BackUpCam 25,970 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium FWD 2.0LHeatedSeats&SteeringWheel 92,953 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS DoubleCab 4WD 4.3L6clyGas 6'7"Box 216,721 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500