Previous rental

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,994 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cyl 8ft Box BackUpCam

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT RegCab 2WD 5.3L8cyl 8ft Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED7NG611036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 38,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500