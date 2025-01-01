Menu
<p>Previous rental  </p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,338 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSteeringWheel

12419253

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSteeringWheel

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,338KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRDDED1NZ535839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
20" Aluminum Wheels

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500