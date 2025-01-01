$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSteeringWheel
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSteeringWheel
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,338KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRDDED1NZ535839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,338 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
20" Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2023 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof CargoVan 159" WB 3.6L BackUpCam 69,164 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB 67,700 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 70,247 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500