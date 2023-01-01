2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995 + taxes & licensing

4 9 , 6 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9976319

9976319 VIN: 1GCPYCEK3NZ116492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 49,605 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks remote start Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Remote Tail Gate Bluetooth Connection Back Up Trailer Assist

