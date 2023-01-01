$74,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT CrewCab Z71 4x4 6.6L Diesel 6.5ftBox HeatedSeat
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
14,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9485643
- Stock #: 9009
- VIN: 2GC1YNEY1N1213267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 14,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
On Star
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Exhaust Brake
Trailer Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
