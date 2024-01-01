Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

27,712 KM

Details Features

$67,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1726529109
  2. 1726528924
  3. 1726528922
  4. 1726528923
  5. 1726528923
  6. 1726529109
  7. 1726529112
  8. 1726529109
  9. 1726528924
  10. 1726528923
  11. 1726529112
  12. 1726529112
  13. 1726529112
  14. 1726529113
  15. 1726529113
  16. 1726529113
  17. 1726529315
  18. 1726529314
  19. 1726529114
  20. 1726529314
  21. 1726529315
  22. 1726529315
  23. 1726529315
  24. 1726529314
  25. 1726529314
  26. 1726529113
  27. 1726529111
  28. 1726529110
  29. 1726529112
  30. 1726529315
  31. 1726529315
  32. 1726529315
  33. 1726529315
  34. 1726529316
  35. 1726529316
  36. 1726529316
  37. 1726529316
  38. 1726529316
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,712KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YSEY3NF338386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
8ft Box Length
Goose Neck Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 111,498 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'9
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab 4x4 5.3L 5'9"Box HeatedSeats BackUpCam 163,829 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 3.6L PanoramicRoof 7SeaterNavLeather for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited FWD 3.6L PanoramicRoof 7SeaterNavLeather 31,514 KM $48,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500