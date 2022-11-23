2022 Ford Bronco

$72,888 + taxes & licensing 1 , 1 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

9355522 Stock #: W4767A

W4767A VIN: 1FMDE5AP0NLB56066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 1,178 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

