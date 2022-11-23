Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

1,178 KM

Details Features

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

BIG BEND | HARD TOP | 4X4 | NAV | 2.7L ECOBOOST

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9355522
  • Stock #: W4767A
  • VIN: 1FMDE5AP0NLB56066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W4767A
  • Mileage 1,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

