2022 Ford Bronco Sport

3,564 KM

Details Description Features

$50,328

+ tax & licensing
$50,328

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1686759638
  2. 1686759641
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,328

+ taxes & licensing

3,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064781
  • Stock #: RE00544
  • VIN: 3FMCR9C68NRE00544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour area51
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,564 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator Vehicle


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2022 Bronco Sport Outer Banks Edition, 4x4, 5 passenger, 1 .5 L ecoboost engine, Area51, 8-speed automatic transmission, sync 3, Moon Roof, Black roof, Tech package, Trailer tow package, Co-pilot 360, reverse camera, remote vehicle start, Collision assist Ford pass, heated seats, Auto high beams, active Grille shutters, power driver seat, intelligent Access, Lane keep, Auto Stop/Start, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

