$27,598+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND from Brant County Ford. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 3-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive on any road. Whether you're cruising through the city or exploring off-road trails, the Bronco Sport BIG BEND's 4-wheel drive system ensures you'll always have the traction you need. With only 65,609km on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is practically brand new, ready for your next adventure.
Step inside and enjoy a comfortable and well-equipped cabin. The Bronco Sport BIG BEND features a host of impressive amenities, including heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, power windows and locks for ultimate convenience, and a comprehensive security system for peace of mind. Stay connected and informed with the help of features like automatic headlights and a blind spot monitor, ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport BIG BEND stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from city streets to rugged trails.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable on those chilly mornings, ensuring clear visibility.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy ultimate convenience with the push of a button.
- Security System: Rest assured knowing your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.
Visit Brant County Ford today and experience the thrill of driving a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND!
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
