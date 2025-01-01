Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS EDGE SEL AWD IS EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START , HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC ROOF ,LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD AND MORE </p><p><br/> SERVICE/RECON  Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br/> Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br/>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Ford Edge

89,564 KM

Details Description Features

$27,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12091327

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1736876170
  2. 1736876170
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,564KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91NBA60643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA60643
  • Mileage 89,564 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS EDGE SEL AWD IS EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START , HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC ROOF ,LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD AND MORE 


SERVICE/RECON  Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF 89,564 KM $27,598 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic 5.7L HEMI | CREW CAB | NIGHT EDITION | for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 5.7L HEMI | CREW CAB | NIGHT EDITION | 126,615 KM $28,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SE | 4WD | MOONROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford EcoSport SE | 4WD | MOONROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT | 0 $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge