2022 Ford Escape
Titanium | AWD |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$29,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UA55605
- Mileage 68,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this used 2022 Ford Escape TITANIUM | AWD |, now available at Brant County Ford. This sleek silver Escape boasts a comfortable black interior, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. With a 68,677km odometer reading, this Escape is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe and informed with features like a blind spot monitor and automatic headlights. Stay connected and entertained with the Escape's advanced infotainment system, offering a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. This Escape also boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives with friends and family.
Here are five of the Escape's most sizzling features:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, ensuring a smooth and safe ride.
- Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate comfort and warmth on even the coldest days.
- Blind spot monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Advanced infotainment system: Stay connected, entertained, and informed with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
- Spacious and comfortable interior: Relax and enjoy the ride with ample room for passengers and cargo.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this fantastic Escape for yourself!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
