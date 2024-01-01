Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this used 2022 Ford Escape TITANIUM | AWD |, now available at Brant County Ford. This sleek silver Escape boasts a comfortable black interior, a powerful 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. With a 68,677km odometer reading, this Escape is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay safe and informed with features like a blind spot monitor and automatic headlights. Stay connected and entertained with the Escapes advanced infotainment system, offering a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. This Escape also boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives with friends and family.

Here are five of the Escapes most sizzling features:

All-wheel drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, ensuring a smooth and safe ride.
Heated seats and steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate comfort and warmth on even the coldest days.
Blind spot monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
Advanced infotainment system: Stay connected, entertained, and informed with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
Spacious and comfortable interior: Relax and enjoy the ride with ample room for passengers and cargo.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this fantastic Escape for yourself!

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

$29,598

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UA55605
  • Mileage 68,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

