2022 Ford Escape

<p>ONE OWNER 2022 ESCAPE TITANIUM HYBRID AWD WITH ONLY 49158 KM . COMES NICELY EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS,  REMOTE START, NAVIGATION , LANE KEEPING SYSTEM , BLIND SPOT / CROSS TRAFFIC, PANORAMIC ROOF AND MORE ! </p><p> </p><p>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,158KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4NUA97312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UA97312
  • Mileage 49,158 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 2022 ESCAPE TITANIUM HYBRID AWD WITH ONLY 49158 KM . COMES NICELY EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS,  REMOTE START, NAVIGATION , LANE KEEPING SYSTEM , BLIND SPOT / CROSS TRAFFIC, PANORAMIC ROOF AND MORE ! 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

18D
43M
99Z
D4-0
EH

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

