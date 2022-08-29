Menu
2022 Ford Escape

8,264 KM

Details Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | NAVIGATION | ONLY 8,264KM |OPEN SUNDAYS

2022 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | NAVIGATION | ONLY 8,264KM |OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9325516
  • Stock #: P8701
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G6XNUA50898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8701
  • Mileage 8,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

