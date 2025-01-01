$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH1NGB60905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 24,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Escape Platinum 72,519 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2025 Ford Escape ST LINE | COLD WEATHER | PANO ROOF | TECH PACK | 7,000 KM $36,688 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Brant County Ford
866-229-5207
2022 Ford Explorer