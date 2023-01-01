Menu
2022 Ford F-150

25,410 KM

Details

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2022 Ford F-150

KING RANCH 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1697044025
  1697044028
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528224
  • Stock #: FA55718
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E52NFA55718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,410 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2022 F150, 4 x 4, KingRanch, 5.0L V8 engine, Brown, twin panel moonroof, King Ranch chrome package, FX4 package, java leather interior, adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Driving beams, Power running boards, Power tailgate, Power sliding rear window, 12in Productivity screen, SYNC4, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, adaptive steering, 360 degree camera, blind spot, co-pilot 360, four pass, pre-collision assist with breaking, reverse brake assist, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, wireless charging pad, Advanced security, power windows and power locks loaded built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

