2022 Ford F-150

25,341 KM

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,341KM
Used
  Stock #: FA37509
  VIN: 1FTFW1E8XNFA37509

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 25,341 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2022 F150 XLT, 4x4, Crew Cab, Black, Black Sport Cloth interior, 3.5L V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 302a XLT/Sport package, 20 inch aluminum wheels, Navigation,  trailer tow package, SYNC4, Power pedals,  Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

