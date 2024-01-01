Menu
One Owner , Clean Car Fax, Low Kms ! 

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck thats still practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Ford F-150 XLT at Brant County Ford! This one-owner truck boasts a sleek red exterior, a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, and a comfortable and well-equipped interior. With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw at it.

This XLT trim comes loaded with features youll love, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days, an FX4 package for off-road capability, and a powerful 5.0L engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. Its also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. With its blend of capability, luxury, and technology, this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is the perfect truck for anyone who demands the best.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this F-150 XLT:

One Owner: This truck has been meticulously cared for by a single owner, ensuring peace of mind and a well-maintained vehicle.
FX4 Package: This package adds off-road capability and style with features like upgraded suspension, off-road tires, and skid plates.
5.0L V8 Engine: This powerful engine delivers impressive horsepower and torque, making this F-150 a true workhorse.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this convenient sunroof/moonroof.
Low Mileage: With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically new and ready for years of reliable service.

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,437 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner , Clean Car Fax, Low Kms ! 

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that's still practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Ford F-150 XLT at Brant County Ford! This one-owner truck boasts a sleek red exterior, a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, and a comfortable and well-equipped interior. With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw at it.

This XLT trim comes loaded with features you'll love, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days, an FX4 package for off-road capability, and a powerful 5.0L engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. It's also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. With its blend of capability, luxury, and technology, this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is the perfect truck for anyone who demands the best.

Here are five of the most sizzling features of this F-150 XLT:

  • One Owner: This truck has been meticulously cared for by a single owner, ensuring peace of mind and a well-maintained vehicle.
  • FX4 Package: This package adds off-road capability and style with features like upgraded suspension, off-road tires, and skid plates.
  • 5.0L V8 Engine: This powerful engine delivers impressive horsepower and torque, making this F-150 a true workhorse.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this convenient sunroof/moonroof.
  • Low Mileage: With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically new and ready for years of reliable service.

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

