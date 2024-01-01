$42,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT | 302 | 5.L | MOONROOF | FX4 | ONE OWNER
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,437 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner , Clean Car Fax, Low Kms !
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that's still practically brand new? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Ford F-150 XLT at Brant County Ford! This one-owner truck boasts a sleek red exterior, a powerful 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, and a comfortable and well-equipped interior. With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw at it.
This XLT trim comes loaded with features you'll love, including a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days, an FX4 package for off-road capability, and a powerful 5.0L engine that delivers plenty of power for towing and hauling. It's also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel. With its blend of capability, luxury, and technology, this 2022 Ford F-150 XLT is the perfect truck for anyone who demands the best.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this F-150 XLT:
- One Owner: This truck has been meticulously cared for by a single owner, ensuring peace of mind and a well-maintained vehicle.
- FX4 Package: This package adds off-road capability and style with features like upgraded suspension, off-road tires, and skid plates.
- 5.0L V8 Engine: This powerful engine delivers impressive horsepower and torque, making this F-150 a true workhorse.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this convenient sunroof/moonroof.
- Low Mileage: With just 48,437km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically new and ready for years of reliable service.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
