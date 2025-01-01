Menu
JUST ARRIVED !! 2022 F-150 SUPERCREW XLT, 302 PACKAGE , 2.7L, REMOTE START, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE,XLT SPORT PACKAGE WITH FRONT BUCKET SEATS AND MORE

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2022 Ford F-150

45,232 KM

Details Description Features

$47,598

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW | 302 | 2.7L | REMOTE START | FX4 |

12091351

2022 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW | 302 | 2.7L | REMOTE START | FX4 |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1736880079
  2. 1736880079
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,232KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5NFB20526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FB20526
  • Mileage 45,232 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED !! 2022 F-150 SUPERCREW XLT, 302 PACKAGE , 2.7L, REMOTE START, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE,XLT SPORT PACKAGE WITH FRONT BUCKET SEATS AND MORE

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

302
44G
55A-0
862
99P
FB
YZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2022 Ford F-150