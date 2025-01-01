Menu
2022 Ford F-150

151,194 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12834121

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2NKE58389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Factory Remote Engine Start
Factory Remote Tail Gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$38,995

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Ford F-150