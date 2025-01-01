$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP2NKE58389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Factory Remote Engine Start
Factory Remote Tail Gate
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
