2022 Ford F-250

15,204 KM

Details Description Features

$101,999

+ tax & licensing
$101,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

Platinum

2022 Ford F-250

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$101,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,204KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10367463
  Stock #: EG07899
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT6NEG07899

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 15,204 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2022 Super Duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Black with black leather, twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, fordpass, sync4, 12 Inch display, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rainsense wipers  and more. Price include tonneau cover, window tint and Ceramic Coat paint protection.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
