2022 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$101,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 2 0 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10367463

10367463 Stock #: EG07899

EG07899 VIN: 1FT7W2BT6NEG07899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,204 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.