2022 Ford F-250

14,861 KM

Details Features

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

XLT PREMIUM PKG |4X4 |DIESEL|CREW CAB |TOUCHSCREEN

2022 Ford F-250

XLT PREMIUM PKG |4X4 |DIESEL|CREW CAB |TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9426255
  • Stock #: P8775
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT3NED35201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8775
  • Mileage 14,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

