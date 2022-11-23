$104,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$104,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
PLATINUM | DIESEL| 4X4 | FX4 PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$104,888
+ taxes & licensing
17,497KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345928
- Stock #: C50731
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NEC50731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C50731
- Mileage 17,497 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2