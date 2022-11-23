2022 Ford F-350

$104,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9345928

9345928 Stock #: C50731

C50731 VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NEC50731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C50731

Mileage 17,497 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.