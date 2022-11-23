Menu
2022 Ford F-350

17,497 KM

Details Features

$104,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

PLATINUM | DIESEL| 4X4 | FX4 PKG | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

17,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345928
  • Stock #: C50731
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9NEC50731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

