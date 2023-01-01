Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

16,896 KM

Details Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT | AWD | FX4 PKG | 4K TOW PKG | LUXURY PKG

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT | AWD | FX4 PKG | 4K TOW PKG | LUXURY PKG

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178091
  • Stock #: P9559
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F94NRA31081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9559
  • Mileage 16,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

