$44,888+ tax & licensing
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2022 Ford MAVERICK
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT | AWD | FX4 PKG | 4K TOW PKG | LUXURY PKG
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
16,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10178091
- Stock #: P9559
- VIN: 3FTTW8F94NRA31081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9559
- Mileage 16,896 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2