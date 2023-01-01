Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

42,847 KM

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat

Location

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930140
  • Stock #: RA03902
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F9XNRA03902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator Vehicle 


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2022 Maverick Lariat, Black, AWD, 2.0L ecoboost engine, Leather interior, 8-speed automatic transmission, 17 inch Aluminum wheels, Luxury package, sync 3, reverse camera, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

519-756-6191
