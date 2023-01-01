2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $65,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 7 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9618337

Stock #: 4328

4328 VIN: 3FMTK3RM9NMA48448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 4328

Mileage 3,796 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

