2022 Ford Ranger

THIS RANGER XLT IS NICELY EQUIPPED WITH THE 302 PACKAGE , SPORT APPEARNCE PACKAGE , REMOTE START , BLIND SPOT , CROSS PATH DETECTION ! ITS A ONE OWNER TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX !

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,104KM
VIN 1FTER4FH8NLD48134

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,104 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS RANGER XLT IS NICELY EQUIPPED WITH THE 302 PACKAGE , SPORT APPEARNCE PACKAGE , REMOTE START , BLIND SPOT , CROSS PATH DETECTION ! ITS A ONE OWNER TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX !

 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

302
302A
G1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
