<p>Lease return</p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

146,961 KM

Details Description Features

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

XL CrewCab 4WD 6.7L8cylPowerStrokeDiesel 8' Box

12879956

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

XL CrewCab 4WD 6.7L8cylPowerStrokeDiesel 8' Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,961KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3DT9NED34819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 146,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Exhaust Brake Control
8ft Box Length
Goose Neck 5th Wheel Ready

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW