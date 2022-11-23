2022 GMC Acadia

$53,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 7 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9426273

9426273 Stock #: P8776

P8776 VIN: 1GKKNLLS7NZ151854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,760 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

