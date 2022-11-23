Menu
2022 GMC Acadia

15,760 KM

Details Features

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

AT4 | V6 | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | BOSE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

15,760KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9426273
  • Stock #: P8776
  • VIN: 1GKKNLLS7NZ151854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
Directions Website Inventory