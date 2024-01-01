Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

32,108 KM

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Limited CrewCab4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Pro Limited CrewCab4x4 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,108KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9AED6NZ163487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 32,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'7" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 GMC Sierra 1500