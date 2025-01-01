$57,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali CrewCab 4WD 3.0L6cylDiesel 6'7"Box
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali CrewCab 4WD 3.0L6cylDiesel 6'7"Box
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,533KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTUUGET7NG508891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
157" Wheel Base
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'7" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT CrewCab4WDZ71 6.6L8cylDiesel8ftBoxHeatedSeat 60,626 KM $76,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DoubleCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 188,815 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CustomTrailBoss CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L8cyl 5'10"Box 37,649 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 GMC Sierra 1500