2022 GMC Sierra 2500

12,076 KM

Details Features

$76,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

HD SLE | 4X4 | DIESEL | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

12,076KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9421834
  Stock #: P8779
  VIN: 1GT19MEY8NF234035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8779
  • Mileage 12,076 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

