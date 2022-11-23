$76,888+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE | 4X4 | DIESEL | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
$76,888
+ taxes & licensing
12,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9421834
- VIN: 1GT19MEY8NF234035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P8779
- Mileage 12,076 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2