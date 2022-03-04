2022 GMC Sierra 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 5 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8558015

8558015 Stock #: 22235R

22235R VIN: 1GT49WEY3NF128097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,507 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior remote start WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power pedals Safety Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist LED Lights EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.