Brantford Hyundai
2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
16,507KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558015
- Stock #: 22235R
- VIN: 1GT49WEY3NF128097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,507 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 16,507 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Aluminum Wheels
Power pedals
Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE
