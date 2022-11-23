2022 Hyundai Elantra

$30,888 + taxes & licensing 4 , 1 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9421831

9421831 Stock #: P8764

P8764 VIN: KMHLM4AG8NU294067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Intense Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8764

Mileage 4,195 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.