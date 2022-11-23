$30,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED | TOUCHSCREEN | BLINDSPOT ASSIST
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
4,195KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9421831
- Stock #: P8764
- VIN: KMHLM4AG8NU294067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
