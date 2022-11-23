Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

4,195 KM

Details Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | TOUCHSCREEN | BLINDSPOT ASSIST

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | TOUCHSCREEN | BLINDSPOT ASSIST

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,195KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9421831
  Stock #: P8764
  VIN: KMHLM4AG8NU294067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8764
  • Mileage 4,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

