Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

9,101 KM

Details Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 9,101 KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 9,101 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9350569
  2. 9350569
  3. 9350569
  4. 9350569
  5. 9350569
  6. 9350569
  7. 9350569
  8. 9350569
  9. 9350569
  10. 9350569
  11. 9350569
  12. 9350569
  13. 9350569
  14. 9350569
  15. 9350569
  16. 9350569
  17. 9350569
  18. 9350569
  19. 9350569
  20. 9350569
  21. 9350569
  22. 9350569
  23. 9350569
  24. 9350569
Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,101KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9350569
  • Stock #: 2EC2850A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAB9NU780516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EC2850A
  • Mileage 9,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Edge ST LI...
 33,449 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA PR...
 9,101 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger A...
 133,265 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory