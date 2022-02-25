$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
7,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8406510
- Stock #: 22095
- VIN: KM8R5DHE7NU365397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,235 KM
Vehicle Description
With an astonishing list of features accompanied by head turning style, this Palisade is sure to be an instant classic. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 7,235 kms. It's moonlight cloud in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
