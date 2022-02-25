2022 Hyundai PALISADE

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8406510

8406510 Stock #: 22095

22095 VIN: KM8R5DHE7NU365397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.