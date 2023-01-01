Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

27,837 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

  1. 1695065727
  2. 1695065765
  3. 1695065758
  4. 1695065772
  5. 1695065772
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435719
  • Stock #: 4382
  • VIN: 1C4RJKBG3N8603303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 27,837 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant Automotive

2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 27,837 KM
$53,998 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT
 75,972 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger R...
 45,470 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory