2022 Kia Sorento

$64,888 + taxes & licensing 8 , 7 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9421825

9421825 Stock #: P8773

P8773 VIN: KNDRMDLH0N5092760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,752 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.