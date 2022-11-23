Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

8,752 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

Plug-In Hybrid SX | AWD | PLUG IN HYBRID |PANO ROOF| NAV | 6 PASS

2022 Kia Sorento

Plug-In Hybrid SX | AWD | PLUG IN HYBRID |PANO ROOF| NAV | 6 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9421825
  • Stock #: P8773
  • VIN: KNDRMDLH0N5092760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,752 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

