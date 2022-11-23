2022 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 1 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9426264

9426264 Stock #: P8770

P8770 VIN: KNDRGDLG9N5096451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,168 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.