2022 Kia Sorento

7,168 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

Hybrid LX | HYBRID | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | LANE DEPARTURE

2022 Kia Sorento

Hybrid LX | HYBRID | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | LANE DEPARTURE

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,168KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9426264
  Stock #: P8770
  VIN: KNDRGDLG9N5096451

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 7,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

