Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sorento

7,110 KM

Details Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

SX | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 6 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

SX | AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | NAV | 6 PASS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9430221
  2. 9430221
  3. 9430221
  4. 9430221
  5. 9430221
  6. 9430221
  7. 9430221
  8. 9430221
  9. 9430221
  10. 9430221
  11. 9430221
  12. 9430221
  13. 9430221
  14. 9430221
  15. 9430221
  16. 9430221
  17. 9430221
  18. 9430221
  19. 9430221
  20. 9430221
  21. 9430221
  22. 9430221
  23. 9430221
  24. 9430221
  25. 9430221
  26. 9430221
  27. 9430221
Contact Seller

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,110KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9430221
  • Stock #: P8777
  • VIN: 5XYRKDLF6NG101862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aruba Stone Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8777
  • Mileage 7,110 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2022 Kia Telluride E...
 5,513 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Acadia AT4 ...
 15,760 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 S ...
 87,887 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory