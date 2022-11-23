2022 Kia Sorento

$54,888 + taxes & licensing 7 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9430221

9430221 Stock #: P8777

P8777 VIN: 5XYRKDLF6NG101862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aruba Stone Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8777

Mileage 7,110 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

