2022 Kia Sportage

12,309 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Kia Sportage

2022 Kia Sportage

LX | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS! | ONLY 12,309KM

2022 Kia Sportage

LX | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS! | ONLY 12,309KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9540688
  Stock #: P8869
  VIN: KNDPM3AC0N7986559

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P8869
  Mileage 12,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
