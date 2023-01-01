2022 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9540688

9540688 Stock #: P8869

P8869 VIN: KNDPM3AC0N7986559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SCARLET RED

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8869

Mileage 12,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.