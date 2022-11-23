Menu
2022 Kia Telluride

5,159 KM

Details Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

SX | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 8 PASSENGER

2022 Kia Telluride

SX | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 8 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9421828
  • Stock #: P8765
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC6NG263214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8765
  • Mileage 5,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

