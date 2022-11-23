Menu
2022 Kia Telluride

5,513 KM

Details Features

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

EX | V6 |AWD |SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER |8 PASSENGER

2022 Kia Telluride

EX | V6 |AWD |SUNROOF | NAV | LEATHER |8 PASSENGER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9426276
  • Stock #: P8778
  • VIN: 5XYP3DHC6NG262778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8778
  • Mileage 5,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
