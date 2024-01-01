Menu
KEY FEATURES: 2022 Lincoln Corsair, Reserve, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl engine, White, Black leather interior, heated and Cooled seats, Sunroof, navigation, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, revel audio package, BLIS, Lane keeping system, SYNC3 Remote start, rear backup camera,  sync, power windows power locks loaded and more.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,676 KM

KEY FEATURES: 2022 Lincoln Corsair, Reserve, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl engine, White, Black leather interior, heated and Cooled seats, Sunroof, navigation, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, revel audio package, BLIS, Lane keeping system, SYNC3 Remote start, rear backup camera,  sync, power windows power locks loaded and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

